Lavrov: We expect the Nagorno Karabakh negotiating process to resume as soon as possible – Panorama

The Armenian-Azerbaijani border dispute of July 12- 16 ended up being the second biggest offense considering that April 2016 of the 1994 Ceasefire Agreement, prepared with Russia’s mediation,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has actually informed True paper in an interview.

“This is the first time in 26 years that we are seeing highly intensive clashes involving field artillery, mortars and strike drones directly on the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, rather than along the line of contact in Karabakh,” the minister has actually kept in mind, as estimated by the Russian ministry of of foreign affairs.

In Lavrov words, to stabilise the scenario, the Russian Foreign Ministry prompted the clashing celebrations to right away stop fire on July 13, then he had telephone discussions with my associates from Armenia and Azerbaijan and met agents of organisations unifying Russian residents with Azerbaijani and Armenian backgrounds. “Both diasporas should be fully aware of their responsibility for complying with the Russian Federation’s laws and for fostering an atmosphere conducive to the normalisation of relations between Baku and Yerevan,” stated Lavrov.

“The scenario ended up being basically stabilised in August and stays fairly calm on the border and the line of contact. Mutual public …