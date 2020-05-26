Lavrov suggests CSTO member states to boost biosecurity cooperation  – Panorama

Russia has provided the nations of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet safety bloc, to take into account precedence measures on fostering biosecurity cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday, in accordance to TASS information company report.

Speaking at a gathering of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers through a video hyperlink-up, Lavrov careworn that the coronavirus an infection is a severe take a look at for the whole system of worldwide relations and a problem for each state and inter-state constructions.

“Today we have to carefully analyze what conclusions need to be drawn in relation to our organization’s activities. It is clear that there is a demand to tap the CSTO’s potential for responding to such threats in the interests of ensuring the health and well-being of citizens of our countries. Therefore, we offered today to consider priority measures for developing cooperation in biosecurity area,” Lavrov stated, opening the assembly.

To remind, the CSTO is a post-Soviet safety bloc consisting of six member-states — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Afghanistan and Serbia are observer states.