Lavrov says Russia, Armenia enjoy close military cooperation – Panorama

Armenian-Russian relations are characterised as allied and are allied in actuality, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov advised reporters on Tuesday after a web based convention of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers. The Russian high diplomat added, that refers back to the cooperation with the CSTO and in bilateral relations.

“The military cooperation is very close,” Lavrov mentioned, reminding of the Russian military base in Armenia that ‘supports to preserve the regional security and stability.’ As to the military-technical help supplied by Russia to Armenia, an environment friendly and close work is underway which is greater than a dialogue.