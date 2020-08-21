Lavrov: Russia ‘actively working’ towards stepping up Karabakh peace – Armenian News

Russia is actively collaborating with the other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to renew the peace process over Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

In an interview with the newpaper Trud, the Russian top diplomat addressed especially the July escalations along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, describing the as the s”econd ever serious truce breach since the signing of the 1994 ceasefire.”

“A starting motive was also the geopolitical factor, i.e. – Armenia’s decision to re-establish an old border checkpoint which lies 15km away from Azerbaijan’s energy exporting pipelines. That essentially troubled one [side], causing the other to retaliate without a justified reason. That flared up the conflict with the threat of all the unpredictable consequences,” he noted.

Lavrov said his country worked very actively towards de-escalating the situation from the very first day, adding that the relative peace, established since July 19, was achieved thanks to their efforts.