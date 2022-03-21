Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

It is noted that the ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues. In particular, they discussed the plans of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia for 2020. November 9, 2021 The implementation of the key provisions of the January 11-November 26 agreements. In addition, the ministers referred to the further work of the 3 + 3 consulting platform.

The ministers also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation in Ukraine.

Let us remind you that today Lavrov also had a telephone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN