On March 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba will hold talks in Turkey within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum. The statement came from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has already approved plans to hold Russian-Ukrainian talks in Turkey with Cavusoglu. It is noted that such an agreement was reached in a telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed its participation.

Turkey offered to hold such a meeting on March 4. The next day, Kuleba announced that he would not reject such an offer if he saw that the meeting with Lavrov could be “substantial” and “would fit into the overall framework of the negotiation process.”

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN