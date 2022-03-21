On March 21, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, “Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov,” the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the official bulletin, a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations were discussed, including Issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali on February 22, as well as the preparation of an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

They exchanged views on regional and international issues. The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan discussed 2020 November 9, 2021 ․ The implementation of the agreements reached in the trilateral statements of January 11, 2006 and November 26, as well as issues related to the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

As it is mentioned in the message, the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan also referred to the further work of the “3 + 3” regional consulting platform, the situation around Ukraine.