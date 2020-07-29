Laview WiFi Video Doorbell camera, 32GB Pre-Installed, 1080P Video AI human detection, night vision, 2-way audio, IP65 waterproof, Easy Installation (Requires Existing Doorbell Wires) USA cloud server



Price: $69.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 22:53:25 UTC – Details)

Product Description

1080P HD video Doorbell: Our doorbell video camera has the high-resolution lens of 1080P，capturing detailed and vivid images at 1080P. The doorbell video camera assembled a 166° wide viewing angle.Connects to existing doorbell wiring for constant power. Requires an AC transformer (not included): 12-24VAC; Works with machanical chime or USB wireless chime (Sold Separately)Doe not work with Digital Chimes

Night vision：The doorbell video camera is equipped with IR light to capture and record all the details up to 32ft at night, for extreme low light coverage, ensuring your high-quality view of your home even in the dark.

AI human detection & 2-ways audio: 2020 version Our human detection technology enables the camera to intelligently detect body shape and face pattern. Our doorbell camera including 2-way audio function which allows you to talk to your visitor on APP when you not at home.

Weather resistant: built to withstand the heat, cold, rain, or sun. With an IP67 weatherproof-rating design. It’s safe to use in all weather conditions, which makes it ideal for use all through the year.

US server cloud & 32GB Pre-Installed：Our doorbell includes Cloud Storage and SD card storage. The server located in the US, the server can avoid the risk of losing video clips, ensure all your videos are safe and protected. The doorbell also supports SD Storage. The doorbell has 32GB Pre-Installed.