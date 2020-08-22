Lavazza Espresso Italiano Whole Bean Coffee Blend, Medium Roast, 2.2 Pound Bag (Packaging may vary)



Price: $14.98

(as of Aug 22,2020 15:41:18 UTC – Details)



It’s no accident that Lavazza is Italy’s favorite coffee. Four generations of the Lavazza family have dedicated over 120 years to finding the best blends of coffee beans from all over the world to provide you the authentic Italian experience. The Lavazza Caffe Espresso Whole Bean Coffee Blend is no exception. A mix of Central and South American Arabica varieties creates a delicious espresso roast with highly aromatic notes apparent in every rich-bodied sip. This blend is best used with Espresso machine or moka but also suitable with drip coffee maker and French press. Enjoy a true taste of Italy that is uniquely Lavazza.

Rich bodied medium roast with highly aromatic notes

Non GMO, 100 percent Arabica

Blended and roasted in Italy

Best used for espresso but also suitable in any coffee maker