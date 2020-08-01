Lavazza Classico Ground Coffee Blend, Medium Roast, 12 oz



Price: $5.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 01:10:41 UTC – Details)



It’s no accident that Lavazza is Italy’s favorite coffee. Four generations of the Lavazza family have dedicated over 120 years to finding the best blends of coffee beans from all over the world to provide you the authentic Italian experience. The Lavazza Classico Ground Coffee Blend is no exception. A mix of African and South American varieties creates a balanced medium roast with rich flavor. You’ll taste hints of dried fruit with every full-bodied sip. This blend is ideally brewed in a drip coffee maker or French press. Enjoy a true taste of Italy that is uniquely Lavazza.

Full bodied medium roast with rich flavor and notes of dried fruit

Non GMO

Blended and roasted in Italy

Best used in drip coffee maker or French press