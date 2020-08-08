Lavazza Caffe Espresso – Ground Coffee, 8-Ounce



It’s no accident that Lavazza is Italy’s favorite coffee. Four generations of the Lavazza family have dedicated over 120 years to finding the best blends of coffee beans from all over the world to provide you the authentic Italian experience. The Lavazza Caffe Espresso Ground Coffee Blend is no exception. A mix of Central and South American Arabica varieties creates a rich dark roast with strong, fragrant flavor and aroma. This blend is ideally brewed as a traditional Italian espresso but is versatile enough to work with a drip coffee maker, French press, moka pot… whatever your favorite method of brewing may be. Enjoy a true taste of Italy that is uniquely Lavazza.

Rich-bodied dark roast with delicious, fragrant flavor and aromatic notes

Non-GMO, 100% Arabica

Blended and roasted in Italy

Best used for espresso but also suitable in any coffee maker