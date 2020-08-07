Lavazza 2 Pack Crema E Gusto Ground Coffee 8.8oz/250g Each



Lavazza Crema E Gusto Ground coffee Net 8.8oz/250g For those looking for an intensely pleasurable and strongly flavored break at any time of the day (the right time), Lavazza Crema Gusto is a blend with a distinctive character made of fine Arabica and Robusta coffees. A chocolaty blend with a distinct full bodied taste. The quality of Lavazza blends, which has made Lavazza synonymous with espresso all over the world, comes from over a century of exclusive passion for coffee, experience, research and innovation. 70% Robusta 30% Arabica Full-bodied Ground to Medium Coarse to be used in Drip Grind and French Press coffee makers