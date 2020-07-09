Lava Z61 Pro unveiled: ‘Made in India’ with a 5.45″ screen, small price tag

Lava unveiled the Z61 Pro budget phone at a price of INR 5,774 (which is $75 or so). This will fit people wanting something small and low priced – the 5.45” screen makes the phone scaled-down than most.

The screen has 720 x 1,440 px resolution (18:9) and is covered with 2.5D glass. It’s a classic design, and thus the 5MP selfie camera is on the bezel above the screen.

Around the rear is the 8 MP main camera, that offers HDR, night mode and portrait mode. There’s no fingerprint reader anywhere on the phone, however, you can use the leading camera for face unlocking (it reportedly triggers in 0.6 seconds).

This phone is a successor to the Lava Z61 from a few years ago. It’s more powerful, however, with an unnamed 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. This allows even the base version to run full Android (the older model started with Android Go edition). However, the company doesn’t reveal which version of Android is running on the phone.









Lava Z61 Pro in Amber Red and Midnight Blue

Anyway, the Lava Z61 Pro has 16 GB of built-in storage and a microSD card slot for up to 128 GB more. It’s also a dual-SIM phone with 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2. The 3,100 mAh battery charges via an old-school microUSB port. There’s also a 3.5 mm headphone jack at the top.

The noticably thing relating to this phone is that it is the main “Made in India” program. Last month the company announced plans to shift its production facilities from China to India, an R&D center will also be moved.

The Lava Z61 Pro will undoubtedly be available through Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores within a week. You’ll manage to choose between Midnight Blue and Amber Red paint jobs.

