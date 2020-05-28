Lautaro Martinez: Inter Milan will only sell striker if £99.7m release clause is met | Football News





Lautaro Martinez has established himself as certainly one of Inter’s first-choice strikers

Lautaro Martinez will only depart Inter Milan this summer time is if his £99.7m (€111m) release clause is met, says the membership’s sporting director Piero Ausilio.

The Argentina striker is Barcelona’s prime goal and Sky Sports News reported final month they’ve been providing gamers to Inter throughout talks over a part-exchange deal.

Ausilio has confirmed these discussions and that Barca are essentially the most decided membership to signal him, however advised Inter aren’t fascinated about swaps for gamers comparable to Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti.

Barca shouldn’t have important switch funds on account of an enormous outlay final yr and the monetary penalties of the coronavirus pandemic, so would wish to sell to make funds – and Lautaro’s clause expires on July 7.

It has been beforehand advised that right-back Nelson Semedo may very well be a part of a Barcelona bid for Martinez

“As far as Martinez is concerned, there is only one way that can take him away from Inter and that is by paying a clause,” Ausilio completely advised Sky Italy.

“Many golf equipment have contacted us about Lautaro. Among these, essentially the most decided one, with which we’ve got a pleasant and cordial relationship, is Barcelona. I do not disguise this.

“And I know that Barcelona knows perfectly well what our intentions are; Inter have no intention of selling Lautaro Martinez. Then I repeat; there is a clause.”