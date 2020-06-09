Lautaro Martinez: Inter Milan waiting to see if Barcelona make £98m transfer bid | Football News





Lautaro Martinez is Barcelona’s high transfer goal

Inter Milan are waiting to see if Barcelona will meet the £98m (€110m) launch clause for Lautaro Martinez earlier than it expires on July 7.

Inter chief govt Giuseppe Marotta says they do not need to promote the Argentina striker, who has scored 16 objectives in 31 appearances this season, however admits the choice could possibly be taken out of his arms if Barcelona match Martinez’s launch clause.

Marotta mentioned: “We want to strengthen the team structure of which Lautaro is an important element, young, very keen and from talent he is now becoming a true champion.

We’ll see what Barcelona want to do and then we will see what he wants Giuseppe Marotta on Lautaro Martinez

“This thanks to the work of [Antonio] Conte, of the membership and himself. He has confirmed to have nice soccer {and professional} abilities. So a lot in order to recognise now that his path has not reached the height but and that he can nonetheless develop extra with us.

“Inter doesn’t need to promote, however to purchase like massive golf equipment do and we wish to observe this line. There is a clause and it ends on July 7.

“We’ll see what Barcelona want to do and then we will see what he wants. Today it is important that he is focused and ready to give his contribution for everyone’s satisfaction.”

Martinez is Barcelona’s high goal and Sky Sports News reported final month that Inter weren’t fascinated about part-exchange provides that might have seen Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti transfer to the San Siro.

Mauro Icardi has signed a four-year cope with PSG

One Argentine striker has already departed Inter, with Mauro Icardi becoming a member of Paris Saint-Germain on a everlasting deal after impressing whereas on mortgage.

The French champions agreed to pay a charge of €50m (£45m) with €7m (£6.2m) in add-ons for Icardi, who joined them on mortgage final September.

Marotta described the transfer as “a very positive operation”.

“Born from loan, with the right to buy which PSG decided to apply, even if with a discount. We were all satisfied, us, PSG and the player,” Marotta mentioned.

“We are all happy. It is the conclusion of a path we set out last year and we are happy of how it went.”

Radja Nainggolan will return to Inter as soon as his mortgage with Cagliari ends

While Icardi has made his mortgage transfer everlasting, Marotta says Radja Nainggolan will return to Inter as soon as his season-long mortgage with Cagliari expires.

The Belgium worldwide has scored 5 objectives this season, together with the equaliser in Cagliari’s 1-1 draw towards Inter in January.

Asked if Nainggolan has a future at Inter, Marotta replied: “It’s premature to say. There are still 13 matches to be played and many competitions still need to define how the transfer market will be, given that it is a peculiar one due to the pandemic which has economical and financial consequences.

“Answering your query, the administration’s goal and that of the technical group is that of giving worth to our belongings and assets.

“Nainggolan is an important resource and when his loan will end he will come back. Then we will consider the best options for his future and for everyone involved.”