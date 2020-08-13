Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Slams Media For Taking Things ‘Out Of Context’ After She Posts & Deletes Video About Childhood Trauma & Getting ‘Beat’

Selah Marley, daughter of vocalist Lauryn Hill and business owner Rohan Marley, is knocking the media for the response to a two-hour Instagram Live video she published on Monday of this week.

In the since-deleted clip, the 21- year-old honestly gone over “childhood trauma” and discussed how she’s still processing a few of the difficulties and difficulties she dealt with maturing with her moms and dads. Now, however, Selah has actually submitted a brand-new video slamming reporters for what she viewed as taking “the worst part of my [original] video” out of context in a quote for clicks and headings.

Selah’s very first video discussed being raised by her “very angry” popular mommy, who she declares disciplined her by whipping her with belts, honestly calling it “some slave owner s**t.” The young star summed up how Lauryn would “beat” her up till the 6th grade, explaining the worry:

“She was just very angry. She was very, very angry. So so so angry. She was unapproachable, not easy to talk to. I was living with my grandparents half the time. She was just very angry. And so, when we got disciplined, it’s crazy, I’m playing this trauma back in my head.”

She likewise opened about daddy Rohan being missing from the household sometimes, with a.