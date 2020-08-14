Lauryn Hill Responds To Daughter’s Abuse Allegations, Compares Her Parenting Struggles To Being Hunted By Nazis?!

When it concerns celebrities, there’s a lot that goes on behind closed doors the general public does not understand about– which is why Lauryn Hill states no one might completely comprehend why she was so rigorous– and often violent– while raising her child.

As we reported, Selah Marley published a video on Instagram today in which she exposed intimate information from her youth; consisting of how she was raised by her “very angry” Grammy winning mom, who she declared disciplined her by whipping her with belts, even calling it “some slave owner s**t.” Naturally, Selah’s video got a lots of limelights, which triggered the 21-year-old to drop a follow-up video protecting her moms and dads and trying to discuss the subtleties of the scenario.

Now,Ms Hill has actually spoken up about the matter, too, and she desires fans to understand that she raised her child to safeguard her from the “wolves and sharks” that had actually come out of the woodwork after the famous vocalist offered her very first hit record.

Related: Jake Paul Breaks Silence On FBI Raid To Address ‘Absurd’ Rumors!

In a message on her Facebook page, the Doo Wop hitmaker informed fans she talked to her child after the Instagram video and they discussed their sensations. She composed: