Lauryn Hill answers daughter’s complaints about discipline

Marley, 21, is a model and artist and the daughter of Hill and her former romantic partner, Rohan Marley.
She is also the granddaughter of the legendary singer Bob Marley.
In a now deleted two-hour long Instagram Live posted on Monday, Selah Marley talked about her relationship with her parents and said she had long-term effects from her interactions with them, including Hill and her father disciplining her as a child.
“It’s crazy. I’m playing this trauma back in my head as I speak to you,” Marley said. “She’d be like, ‘Go get the belt.’ That’s how you know you’re in trouble. It’s like walking to your death.”
“Uhhhh black people, what???,” Hill wrote. “Selah has every right to express herself, I encourage it, but she also got the discipline that black children get because we are held to a different standard.”
The singer said, “The…