Lauryn Hill answers daughter’s complaints about discipline

Marley, 21, is a model and artist and the daughter of Hill and her former romantic partner, Rohan Marley.

She is also the granddaughter of the legendary singer Bob Marley.

In a now deleted two-hour long Instagram Live posted on Monday, Selah Marley talked about her relationship with her parents and said she had long-term effects from her interactions with them, including Hill and her father disciplining her as a child.

“It’s crazy. I’m playing this trauma back in my head as I speak to you,” Marley said. “She’d be like, ‘Go get the belt.’ That’s how you know you’re in trouble. It’s like walking to your death.”

Read The Full Article