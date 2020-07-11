Laurie Cardoza-Moore, mother of 5, says US education system promoting anti-American ‘propaganda’

TRUMP THREATENS TAX-EXEMPT STATUS, FUNDING FOR UNIVERSITIES AND SCHOOLS OVER ‘RADICAL-LEFT INDOCTRINATION’

In publisher McGraw-Hill’s 2019 “American Democracy Now” Advanced Placement textbook, the authors write that the U.S. Constitution “implicitly endorsed the unequal and discriminatory treatment of African Americans.”

“This really came in through Common Core — this propaganda. The Constitution does not and did not endorse slavery. It didn’t even mention slavery,” Cardoza-Moore said. “But, this propaganda is taught to our children.”

“No longer do we even teach our children about the founding of our country. We don’t tell our kids the story about the Puritans, the sacrifices that they made. We don’t talk about the American Revolution anymore. We’ll don’t talk about Haym Solomon who helped bankroll the American Revolution with George Washington,” she pointed out. “Now we start at Reconstruction. And, when you start at the Civil War, the darkest time in our history, it is no surprise that we see chaos erupting in our communities.”

“This is an outrage,” Cardoza-Moore exclaimed. “It poses the greatest national security threat to our constitutional republic.”

In Pearson’s 2019 “By the People: A History of the United States,” the authors write that the Republican Party was “dedicated to stopping the spread of slavery in any place in the nation where it did not exist.”

“The Republican Party was opposed to slavery. It was the Democrats. It was the Democrats who were members of the Ku Klux Klan,” Cardoza-Moore said. “It was Robert Byrd. We remember him, a famous congressman who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. It was not the Republican Party.”

“Lincoln was a member of the Republican Party. He set out to abolish slavery,” she added. “So yes, this again, is disinformation.”

“If you listen to the children, if you listen to the comments made by these kids in the streets of our cities with the chaos, you can hear the propaganda that is promoted to them,” Cardoza-Moore concluded.