Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 NFL season

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” the 29- year-old Kansas City Chiefs offending lineman stated in a Twitter post. “That is why I have actually chosen to take the Opt Out Option worked out by the League and the NFLPA and formally choose out of the 2020 NFL season.

“Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

Duvernay-Tardif is the very first NFL gamer to choose out of the 2020 season since of the pandemic. According to ESPN , Duvernay-Tardif was set to make $2.75 million thisseason By deciding out, he will get $150,000 rather as an outcome of a Friday contract struck in between the union and the league.

Duvernay-Tardif, who made his medical degree from McGill University in Canada in 2018, plays best guard on the Chiefs’ offending line. He played in the most significant video game of his life in February, assisting the Chiefs win their very first Super Bowl in 50 years.