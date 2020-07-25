Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 NFL season

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” the 29- year-old Kansas City Chiefs offending lineman stated in a Twitter post. “That is why I have actually chosen to take the Opt Out Option worked out by the League and the NFLPA and formally choose out of the 2020 NFL season.
“Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”
Duvernay-Tardif remained in his 3rd year of medical school when the Chiefs prepared him in the 6th round in2014 He continued his research studies and went back to Montreal in the offseason to satisfy his medical rotations in pediatrics, obstetrics, geriatrics and his favored expertise, emergency situation medication. On May 29, 2018, he got his medical doctorate after 8 years.