Laurent Duvernay-Tardif first player to opt out of NFL restart | NFL News

Kansas City Chiefs offending lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has actually ended up being the first player to opt out of the restart of the NFL season.

Duvernay-Tardif, 29, made a medical school degree from McGill University in 2018 and has actually worked throughout the offseason as an organized at a long-lasting care center.

The choice suggests Duvernay-Tardif will make $150,00 0 from the NFL’s opt-out offer rather of the $2.75 m that he had actually been slated to make, according to ESPN.

The six-year veteran, who began 14 video games at best guard for the Super Bowl champ Chiefs last season, stated he would continue to work at the long-lasting care center in Montreal throughout the NFL season.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” Duvernay-Tardif composed on his Twitter page.

“Being at the frontline throughout this offseason has actually provided me a various viewpoint on this pandemic and the tension it places on people and our health care system.

” I can not permit myself to possibly transfer the infection in our neighborhoods just to play the sport that I enjoy. If I am to take dangers, I will do it looking after clients.

“I want to thank everyone in the Kansas City Chiefs organization for their support and understanding.”

League, gamers settle on changes for 2020 season

The NFL and its gamers’ union have actually settled on modifications to the 2020 cumulative bargaining arrangement, clearing the method for training school and the upcoming season.

Training camps are set to open for all gamers on July 28, with the season opener slated for September 10, as the league, gamers and groups throughout the nation embrace health and wellness procedures developed to minimize the threat of playing in the middle of the coronavirus break out.

The league stated previously today that any fans participating in video games will be needed to wear facemasks

“We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel,” Commissioner Roger Goodell stated.

“The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

Goodell stated that the NFL and NFLPA’s medical directors “guided” the strategies, which got the recommendation of the CDC, in addition to state and regional health authorities.

Teams have actually currently started restricting the number of guests allowed arenas on video game days, with some groups consisting of the New York Giants and New York Jets prevented from having any fans in presence at all, in order to alleviate the spread of COVID-19