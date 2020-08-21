Lauren Conrad Responds After James Charles Says She Has ‘No Business Having A Makeup Brand’!

It’s 2020 and Lauren Conrad is still attempting to take apart unneeded drama in her life!

The Hills alum required to social networks to react to James Charles after he called her out for wrongly sending him a PR bundle filled with empty items from her brand-new tidy charm line.

On his Instagram Stories, the outspoken charm vlogger revealed his fans the empty liquid highlighter tube and dry eye liner pen he got in the mail. Without pointing out LC by name, the 21-year-old fumed:

“I just opened a PR package from a new makeup brand from somebody who has no business having a makeup brand. Stop making makeup brands. Stop! Stop!”

For her part, the previous MTV character owned up to her error and rather hilariously discussed why the empty Lauren Conrad Beauty items were sent in the very first location.

She composed on Instagram Wednesday: