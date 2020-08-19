Lauren Akins on when people call her marriage to Thomas Rhett ‘perfect’: ‘Couldn’t be further from the truth’

The pair tied the knot in 2012 and share 3 kids together.

THOMAS RHETT, LAUREN AKINS CELEBRATE 7 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Speaking to E! News, Akins discussed while composing the book she desired readers to comprehend her marriage is not without its defects.

“It’s so easy to look at our family and our marriage from the outside looking in and just see what looks to be a perfect, happy family, but it’s just not realistic,” she informed the home entertainment news network.

According to Akins, it’s why she looked for to “share the struggles getting there or the struggles we still have now, and just to be real and open with people so that they don’t look at us and be like, ‘Oh they have it all together, they’re so perfect,’ because that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

As for when people dub the set as #couplegoals on social media?

“I don’t think it’s wrong to want to be better in certain areas but I do think it’s funny when people hashtag us in those ways,” Akins stated. ” I believe there are minutes people that are actually excellent and actually healthy however there are likewise minutes in our lives that are not quite, they’re hard and not enjoyable and not …