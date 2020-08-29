Laura: Storm was ‘like a bad science fiction novel,’ mayor says

Nearly 600,000 residents in the two states remain without electricity, and 8 million are still under a flash flood watch, with heavy rain and isolated tornadoes forecast.

A heat advisory is in effect until Saturday night for more than 30 million people in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, the National Weather Service says. Heat indices could reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday.

Water treatment plants in the Louisiana city of Lake Charles were damaged, with “barely a trickle of water coming out of most faucets” as residents also contend with widespread power outages, Mayor Nic Hunter said late Thursday in a Facebook post

“If you come back to Lake Charles to stay, make sure you understand the … reality and are prepared to live in it for many days, probably weeks,” the mayor wrote. “‘Look and Leave’ truly is the best option for many.”

A Lake Charles hospital also had to evacuate all patients to hospitals across the state as it dealt with damage caused by the storm, according to a post on Lake Charles Memorial Health System’s Facebook page Their “Emergency Department will continue to stay open,” according to the post, “and patients will either be treated and released or treated and transferred to another hospital.” The Louisiana Health and Human Services Department is sending a disaster medical assistance team that will set up outside the ER Saturday to assist with emergency medical services for the community. Laura made landfall early Thursday near…

