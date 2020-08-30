Laura storm heads east as hundreds of thousands are left behind with no power ahead of hot weekend

Across the Mid-South, the storm has left majority a million individuals without power, according to poweroutage.us That’s particularly unsafe for neighborhoods in parts of Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas that are still reeling from the storm’s damage and under a heat advisory for thisweekend

Temperatures in locations throughout the 3 states are slated to reach the mid-90s Saturday however might feel near 110 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN meteorologistTyler Mauldin

Laura, now a post-tropical cyclone, is moving east towards the Mid-Atlantic states with winds of about 25 miles per hour. Although it’s damaged substantially given that landfall, serious weather condition risks stay, consisting of rain, strong winds and separated twisters, according to the National Weather Service.

The death toll in Texas and Louisiana increased to 15 on Saturday, authorities stated. Louisiana authorities have confirmed 12 storm- associated deaths, according to a tweet from Louisiana Department of Health. An 84-year-old guy and an 80-year-old female in Louisiana’s Allen Parish passed away from carbon monoxide gas poisoning from a generator, stated the tweet. Ten of the 15 deaths were credited to carbon monoxide gas poisoning. Edwards reported previously that a minimum of 4 passed away due to falling trees. In Port Arthur, Texas, 3 individuals passed away from carbon monoxide gas poisoning, …

