Laura Sargeant: Celebrating July 4th as a military spouse living overseas

Our Origin Story

The prospect of starting our life together overseas was chaotic and exhilarating at one time. That converted into reality when over one Fourth of July week-end, surrounded by family and friends, my soldier and I became husband and wife.

HERO INTERPRETER FOR US MILITARY IN AFGHANISTAN BECOMES AMERICAN CITIZEN

Looking back, I had no idea how significant the Fourth of July is always to our family. It represents the foundation of our love story, the origin of our country and the start of our lives of service. We straight away moved to Italy so my husband could serve at the U.S. Army Garrison Italy in the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

Our Service

Living over here in Italy, I’ve had the oppertunity to see firsthand the way the military defends our American freedoms. Seeing my husband and his colleagues in action is amazing. It has solidified how proud I am to be an American, also it inspired me to find a way to serve our country as well.

It all began with a rapid deployment that my better half was a part of. He received it on Jan. 3 and within 30 minutes, that he was gone. It was frightening on my end, but that he was excited and ready for whatever came his way.

Since this happened so fast and there was no timeline for the troops’ return, our men and women needed supplies like snacks, personal hygiene items, wet wipes, shower shoes and lip balm. I connected with the American Red Cross on base and decided to dive right into volunteering.

This was a healthier distraction while my husband was away, and an invaluable chance to help our service members. My job was to endure and help sort these things, wrap and package them up and send them out daily. It was an amazing effort and outpouring of support for our troops. This act of service increased a love for my country.

Our Celebration of Love

This year, as Fourth of July quickly approaches, I can’t believe it’s recently been one year since my husband and I began our journey together. This will be our first year to celebrate our American independence outside the U.S.

I will, undoubtedly, miss being with this family and friends. We have the tradition of spending all day long out on the lake boating or lying by the pool, grilling with a large range of food and beverages available. My father-in-law served in the Army, my brother-in-law is in the Marines and my sister-in-law is in the Navy. So naturally, our house does every thing big, even the fireworks!

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

We will be sure to incorporate some traditions of grilling out or even grabbing a few sparklers to help keep the tradition alive. But overall, the appreciation to be an American resides within us now and that is what the Fourth of July holiday is really all about – pride of our independence and country. We discovered so much in the past year as Americans living overseas!

I recently read a quote from former President John Adams as he wrote to first lady Abigail Adams where he hoped Independence Day would, “be celebrated by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival” with “illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For my husband and me, that rings so true. I wish I possibly could tell President Adams that as I celebrate my family’s anniversary of love this Fourth of July, I also recognize that the Declaration of Independence was our Founding Father’s love letter to us.

For our military family, Independence Day is the great reminder that love is spelled F-R-E-E-D-O-M.