Laura prepares to become a hurricane as it heads toward the US but Marco gets downgraded

Laura had winds of 65 miles per hour over night as it affected Western Cuba as a hurricane, but it is anticipated to become a hurricane Tuesday as it moves west northwest at 20 miles per hour.

Parts of Louisiana and Texas are on alert for the arrival of the storm that might reach the states as a Category 2 hurricane over night Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. But warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico mean Laura might reinforce a lot more if conditions are right, CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford stated.

As a Tropical Storm, Laura eliminated a minimum of 9 individuals inthe Caribbean When it makes landfall in the US, it might bring storm rise of 7 to 11 feet along parts of the coast, the NHC stated.

The Gulf was forecasted to remain in threat of back to back effective storms with Laura striking within miles and 2 days afterMarco Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards concerned previously in the week that “there may not be much of a window” to enact power repair and rescue efforts in between storms. But Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River Monday as a Tropical Storm, and later on that night was downgraded once againto a Tropical Depression Overnight, Marco was taking a trip west along the Louisiana coastline, but it will likely blow over over open waters as it heads toward Texas, stated CNN meteorologistMichael Guy The twisters and storm rise Marco threatened to bring together with it as it moved along the Gulf Coast are no longer a source of issue, Guy stated, nevertheless the …

