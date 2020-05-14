Laura Ingraham torches liberal ‘frauds and tyrants’ for actions during coronavirus shutdowns

PA LAWMAKER SLAMS ‘DRACONIAN LOCKDOWN’ AFTER GOV. TOM WOLF’S THREAT TO COUNTIES

“My mother is 95 years old,” Levine stated. ‘She may be very clever and greater than competent to make her personal choice.”

Ingraham criticized Levine for that transfer, noting she had ordered nursing properties to confess sufferers with COVID-19. In Pennsylvania, private care properties are licensed by the state Department of Human Services, whereas nursing homes fall underneath the purview of Levine’s Department of Health.

“While thousands of residents saw their loved ones and family members die, Levine quietly extracted her own mother out of harm’s way,” Ingraham stated. “Once again, [for] liberals like Levine and her boss [Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf], it’s … the rules are for thee, but not for me. While the little people have to suffer under their bad decisions, the connected and the powerful always have an escape hatch, and that’s what happened there.”

Ingraham then turned to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, joking that the Democrat gave the impression to be attempting “persuade” folks to help her “economy-crushing shutdown” by attacking First Amendment rights and accusing them of bigotry.

During an look on “The View” Wednesday, Whitmer stated that protests of her stay-at-home order on the state Capitol constructing in Lansing are “certainly not an exercise of democratic principles where we have free speech. This is calls to violence. This is racist and misogynistic.”

“These protests, in a perverse way, make it likely that we’re going to have to stay in a stay-home posture,” Whitmer added.

Ingraham remarked sarcastically that Whitmer’s sturdy rhetoric should make folks “clamor’ for her to be a Democratic vice-presidential candidate or U.S. Attorney General.

“Won’t that be a fun world to live in?” she requested earlier than calling on “blue state control freaks” to cease hurting companies and livelihoods.

“It’s long past time for this shutdown to end — period.”