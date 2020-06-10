Laura Ingraham says Democrats don’t care about violence in Chigago, ‘no political leverage’

CHICAGO MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING, KILLING INNOCENT BYSTANDER AMID LOOTING, POLICE SAY

Chicago recorded 18 murders on May 31, making it the town’s deadliest day in 60 years.

The milestone was reached on a day Chicago was roiled by one other spherical of protests and looting following the Memorial Day demise of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Ingraham ripped politicians like Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for not doing extra for her neighborhood.

“It’s just embarrassing and how utterly ineffective disadvantaged communities have been drowning in liberal rhetoric for years. But what are the results? Over the media coverage, politicians like D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will order government employees to paint streets with the ‘woke’ message de jure,” Ingraham stated. “Yet what she does not want to defend is her party’s opposition to school choice in the district, which relegates black youth to underperforming schools.”

The host additionally criticized Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her argument with Ald. Raymond Lopez, who demanded that Lightfoot develop a plan to stabilize Chicago’s neighborhoods for 5 days, calling his Southwest Side ward “a virtual war zone” the place armed gang members have been threatening to shoot black folks.

When he demanded she reply to the remarks, Lightfoot informed him he was “100 p.c filled with s–t,” prompting a profane response from Lopez.

Ingraham slammed Lightfoot.

“Mayor Lightfoot, remember, she was harassing people for not social distancing and the like, hanging out and doing picnics and gatherings in their homes. But now she’s demonizing anyone who questions her and her results,” Ingraham stated. “But I was thinking that conversation kind of sums it all up. If Democrats get in control really in November, we’ll all be told just how dumb we are.”

