Laura Ingraham Says Dem Governors Are ‘Endangering Their State’s Futures’ Just To Try To Hurt Trump

As several Americans start to wonder just how long the coronavirus lockdown will endure, conservative pundit Laura Ingraham thinks there’s “no good reason” to keep them in place, since the orders will only continue to damage the market and help Democrats at the approaching election.

“Today the Dow jumped 500 points, almost closing above 25,000,” the sponsor stated on Tuesday’s “Ingraham Angle” on Fox News. “Consumer confidence is rising. Investors across the board are seeing light at the end of the tunnel.”

. https://t.co/SqXbcssKf6 — wkerns (@wimakerns) May 27, 2020

“And Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi [are] run by fairly conservative governors,” she noticed. “Well, you see, their life is finally getting back to normal,” mentioning a Fox News report.

“Even California’s lockdown enthusiast, [Gov.] Gavin Newsom, he is under pressure from suits against small business owners and individuals from the faith community,” Ingraham said. “And he has had to ease up also.”

But nations run by Democratic governors, Michigan, North Carolina, New York and Virginia have implied that they’ll continue the lockdowns going.

Ingraham stated they’re “endangering their state’s futures.”

Liberty v. Lockdown: Whitmer extends her remain at home order till June 12. https://t.co/rQ4CzWeYwg — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 23, 2020

“And as for those blue state governors, that just won’t accept yes for an answer. Well, don’t believe for a second their fraudulent justifications that it’s all for your own safety,” Ingraham warned. “You know, they always say that when they’re taking away your constitutional rights, but it’s becoming more obvious by the day that these power-hungry governors and radical mayors are endangering their state’s futures and will eventually see their states left behind.”

Ingraham noted that a Politico report which signaled Democrats were feared a quick economic recovery would assist Trump from the 2020 presidential elections.

“There’s no good reason to keep any part of the country completely closed unless that is, you don’t want America to recover, at least while Trump is president,” Ingraham said.

Ingraham: Yeah that I think the scientific community Will have a whole lot to answer … Huge enormous disservice they did not to only this nation but into the world pic.twitter.com/QXbg2IppHQ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 27, 2020

“An article in Politico, you may have heard of it, reported over the weekend that Democrats are privately freaking out — yes, you heard that right — that the American economy will be in a massive recovery mode come the fall,” Ingraham added. “Deep down, it seems like they’re rooting against life getting better for American families, rooting for Americans to remain unemployed.”