Laura Ingraham looks back on the week that showed Democrats ‘have gone totally nuts’

The host then played clips of controversial minutes and exchanges including Barr and committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., along withReps Madeleine Dean, D-Pa, and David Cicilline, D-R.I.

At one point, Dean questioned the intentions of the federal government’s usage of tear gas amidst the Portland riots.

“I think it is very important nonlethal option,” stated Barr.

“For protesters?” Dean reacted.

“No, for rioters,” Barr clarified. Later in the exchange, Dean implicated Barr of “disrespect.”

According to Ingraham, the hearing explained that Democrats ” will enable overall trouble to go untreated and [Americans’] life’s work [to be] damaged if wrongdoers are anti-Trump If you have the ideal intentions, they will leave you alone.”

The host then provided “another indication that the Democrats have gone totally nuts … their famed hyperventilation yesterday about Trump’s tweet about mail-in voting and this question of delaying the election. They all know he doesn’t have the power to do that nor was he even saying that he would try to do that.”

“For good reason,”Ingraham described, “the president thinks that male-in ballot would be a problem that would wind up postponing election outcomes for weeks, even months. And that is what the Democrats themselves have actually consistently stated too …

“The Democrats are madly pushing in mail-in voting for one reason,” Ingraham stated. “They think it would help them beat Trump. They know, and they don’t even care it can lead to fraud and corruption.”