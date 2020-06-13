Laura Ingraham lays out the ideal Republican platform for the 2020 election

“And even with states reopening, millions of Americans are still unable to attend church services, go to weddings or any other large gathering, for that matter. Well, unless you’re looting, rioting or hurling obscenities at cops, of course, then it’s OK.”

Following the disaster of the coronavirus lockdowns, the sponsor said, “our sacrosanct freedoms should only be abridged in true emergencies and only pursuant to laws passed by elected officials, not by decrees issued by governors or mayors, especially those who don’t even follow their own rules.”

Ingraham’s 2nd platform plank called for an end to “efforts by multinational companies to ship jobs offshore.” The third plank called for a new crackdown about violent criminals and support for law enforcement.

“We want all Americans to feel safe inside and outside their homes. And that means swift and sure punishment for violent crime, especially in poor neighborhoods,” Ingraham said. “It also means supporting the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect us.”

Next, Ingraham called for Republicans to consider the danger from China seriously.

“We recognize that the Chinese Communist Party is a grave threat to the United States and we’ll take all measures necessary to prevent it from endangering our national interests,” Ingraham said. “Now, for starters, we should prohibit American companies from doing any work in China that would benefit the Chinese military or enable the Communist regime to further oppress its own citizens. Tech companies, we’re talking to you. We absolutely need to keep the Chinese from infiltrating and undermining our institutions of higher learning.”

Finally, Ingraham called for Americans to train children the whole regarding the state’s history, “the good and the bad” before askin the GOP to battle “tyranny.”

“Ever since the days of the Revolution,” she mentioned, “average Americans have fought against … tyranny and we pledge to continue this fight no matter the odds.”