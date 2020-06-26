Laura Ingraham implores schools to reopen as normal this fall or ‘expect a difficult situation to get worse’

COVID SURGE: US SEES HIGHEST NUMBER OF NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES SINCE APRIL

“But that’s not all,” she added. “Mothers and fathers, of course, also greatly value education. And anyone who has or has had children knows there’s no substitute for in-person learning from teachers in an actual school with peers and extracurricular activities.”

Ingraham emphasized that in-person schooling benefits parents as well as their children.

“Millions of American students, exhausted parents coast-to-coast, and — especially — mothers are really anxious about what the fall will bring for their children and themselves,” she said. “As moms who work outside the home are beginning to head back into the office, they need to know that their sons and daughters will be heading back to school Monday through Friday.”

The host then turned to what she called the “shocking” situation in Fairfax County, Va., “one of the most affluent and populous suburbs of Washington, D.C.”

“Families are given two options: Enrolling their kids in 100 percent online classes four days per week or in-person classes for just two days a week,” Ingraham said. “Now, with the latter option, young ones will have to remain six feet apart at all times, [with] daily health screenings and regular hand-washing and sanitizing.”

According to Ingraham, the move by “Democrat-controlled” Fairfax County Public Schools flies in the face of evidence that kids are highly unlikely to become infected with COVID-19 or transmit it to their peers or adults.

“If parents want to keep their kids at home, they should have the option and they should be able to do that,” she concluded. “But most Americans don’t possess the luxury to quit their jobs or the skill and patience required to teach their kids in the home, let alone multiple children in various grades.

“Now, if already stressed-out parents and isolated children are forced back into this situation again, the one they just got out of from the spring, expect a difficult situation to get worse and dramatically so.”