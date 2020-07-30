Laura Ingraham hammers Democrats over ‘deafening silence’ after Black Trump supporter murdered

“But lately he had been holding homemade pro-Trump signs,” Ingraham stated. “That man was murdered. He also happened to be African-American. He was shot and killed outside his office just after noon while he was sitting in a lawn chair. It happened in broad daylight.”

MURDER OF BERNELL TRAMMELL SPURS REQUIRE FEDERAL EXAMINATION

Trammell’s murder has actually triggered calls from leading Wisconsin Republicans for a federal examination to figure out if the killing involved his politics.

“Obama has did nothing for us. Everybody says ‘health care,’ we can’t afford health care. We ain’t got no money,” Trammell stated in remarks caught on video days prior to his death. “So Trump at least had, whether the will of God or his own inspiration, to do something that no president has ever done and that’s why he’s got my vote.”

In the video, solely gotten by “The Ingraham Angle,” Trammell is holding an indication advising individuals to choose the president inNovember When a hidden male informs Trammell, “If I stood here with a [pro-Trump sign] … I’d get a rock tossed at me, at best,” he responds to, “No fear. Come what may.”

“At the very least, it reveals that Mr. Trammell was aware that he could be harmed for his pro-Trump views,” Ingraham stated of the video. “Now, if this holds true, it’s definitely dreadful, as is the deafening silence from Democrats.

“Where’s Al Sharpton? Where’s Black Lives Matter, a group that Mr. Trammell even supported, by the way?” Ingraham asked. “But they’re no place to be discovered. Apparently, specific Black lives do not matter. Let’s not forget the left’s long history of disregarding, damning or dehumanizing Blacks who disagree.

“Bernell Tramel wasn’t killed by a corrupt police officer. He was cut down in the middle of the day after holding a Trump 2020 sign,” she concluded. “That was his crime.”