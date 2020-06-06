Laura Ingraham: ‘Experts’ wrong about Trump once again, May jobs report shows

“And they predicted that the economy would shed another eight million jobs in May. Well, it was their hate and their anger toward this administration that continued to consume whatever good judgment or sense they have. And today, the credibility of all those who forecast the doom and gloom, well, it took a major body blow when the stunning May jobs numbers came in.”

The Labor Department’s May jobs report confirmed employers added a surprising 2.5 million jobs final month — the largest enhance on document. The nation’s unemployment price dropped to 13.three p.c from 14.7 p.c.

Ingraham accuse media critics of permitting their “bias” to affect their predictions.

“These are the most dishonest people ever,” Ingraham mentioned. “Just own up to it, OK? You detest Trump so much that you allowed your own bias to get in the way of what should be reporting and real data analysis.”

“The media figures who furrow their brows and huff and puff about the president at every turn, obsess over every tweet. All the left-wing economists,” Ingraham mentioned. “The social scientists were desperate to usher in their era of a new normal. They’ve been predicting Trump’s imminent political demise since day one.”

Ingraham accused them of being wrong on a number of points.

“Their predictions about Russia and Mueller? Wrong. Their predictions about impeachment? Wrong. Their prediction about Trump’s China tariffs? Oh, yeah. Wrong. Their predictions about the USMCA? Wrong. Their predictions about the coronavirus? Wrong.”

Ingraham put forth that her viewers has extra intelligence than the consultants.

“And as I’ve said time and again, you, with your common sense, are so much smarter than most of these people will ever be,” Ingraham mentioned. “Again, they’re not really experts. They’re just people who go on TV to play the role of experts.”

Fox Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.