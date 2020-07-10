Laura Ingraham calls out Biden for ‘sleight of hand’ economic plan: ‘Just another act’

AS NATION PASSES STILL ANOTHER GRIM CORONAVIRUS MILESTONE, BIDEN TAKES AIM AT TRUMP

Biden formally unveiled his plan throughout remarks in his home state of Pennsylvania earlier in the day Thursday. His proposals include spending $700 billion on American products and research in the hopes of bringing right back millions of jobs lost in an economy rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ingraham theorized that Biden’s plan can be an effort to have “some of that blue-collar love from voters in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin,” all states that went for Trump in 2016.

The host then slammed Biden’s record and called his latest proposal “sleight of hand.”

“He had almost 50 years to build a record on economic issues and he utterly failed. So like the rest of his campaign, Biden’s economic claims are just another act,” Ingraham said. “This is sleight of hand based on his campaign’s view that most Americans aren’t that smart and that the press, of course, will provide cover for all of his mistakes.”

What Biden actually wants and values, Ingraham claimed, contradicts the values of the middle-class.

“Almost every action in his career and … virtually everything the Democrat Party wants today represents an attack on the middle class, traditional American families, working Americans,” Ingraham said. “Team Biden would ship your jobs to China and lock you in your homes, then shut down churches and schools, then let rioters loot and burn, then punish the police and free the criminals.”