Laura Ingraham Blasts Democrats’ ‘Deafening Silence’ After The Murder Of Black Trump Supporter

On Wednesday, Laura Ingraham started “The Ingraham Angle” by going over the murder recently of Bernell Trammell, an African-American supporter of President Donald Trump.

Ingraham explained the 60- year-old Milwaukee guy as “a well-known, passionate figure in the community, someone who had supported every issue, from police reform and other liberal causes.”

Trammell was an outspoken Trump supporter

“But lately he had been holding homemade pro-Trump signs,” Ingraham stated. “That man was murdered. He also happened to be African-American. He was shot and killed outside his office just after noon while he was sitting in a lawn chair. It happened in broad daylight.”

Wisconsin Republicans have actually required a federal examination into Trammell’s murder to find out if the killing involved his politics.

Trammell stated in a video simply a couple of days prior to he was killed,”Obama has not did anything for us. Everybody states ‘health care,’ we can’t pay for healthcare. We ain’t got no cash.”

“So Trump at least had, whether the will of God or his own inspiration, to do something that no president has ever done and that’s why he’s got my vote,” he stated.

Where’sRev Al? Where’s BLM? “Black Trump supporter Bernell Trammell shot dead in Milwaukee” https://t.co/9pGF6wjb5V — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 25, 2020

Did Trammell’s black life matter?

“The Ingraham Angle” got the unique video, where Trammell is revealed holding an indication prompting individuals to elect Trump in the November election. When a male off cam informs Trammell, “If I stood here with a [pro-Trump sign] … I ‘d get a rock tossed at me, at best,” he responds to, “No fear. Come what may.”

“At the very least, it reveals that Mr. Trammell was aware that he could be harmed for his pro-Trump views,” Ingraham stated. “Now, if this is true, it’s absolutely appalling, as is the deafening silence from Democrats.”

“Where’s Al Sharpton? Where’s Black Lives Matter, a group that Mr. Trammell even supported, by the way?” Ingraham asked. “But they’re nowhere to be found.”

Ingraham: ‘Apparently, certain Black lives do not matter’

“Apparently, certain Black lives do not matter,” she continued. “Let’s not forget the left’s long history of ignoring, vilifying or dehumanizing Blacks who disagree.”

“Bernell Tramel wasn’t killed by a corrupt police officer. He was cut down in the middle of the day after holding a Trump 2020 sign,” Ingraham ended up. “That was his crime.”