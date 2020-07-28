Laura Ingraham asks viewers to imagine response if ‘pro-life Christians’ engaged in Portland-style riots

Further, Ingraham asked what would occur if state and regional Republican leaders declined to condemn or stop the violence, however rather blamed a sitting Democratic president for the discontent and damage.

She responded to that the media would demonize the protesters, require their arrest and prosecution, and possibly commemorate the very same police intervention they presently rail versus as governmental overreach.

“[The current violent protests] have absolutely nothing to make with George Floyd and absolutely nothing to make with racial justice. This has to do with raw power,” Ingraham mentioned. “And politicians in blue states, they decided that the riots are helping them politically. They are looking at the polls and they think that opposing anything and everything that President Trump does or says is more politically advantageous than opposing these criminals.”

She pointed to Oregon DemocraticGov Kate Brown, who declared federal “forces” are unneeded and “are making a challenging situation worse.”

Oregon’s 2 Democratic U.S. senators have actually likewise knocked the federal intervention.

“They look a whole lot like protesters from the far-right who come to make trouble,” statedSen Jeffrey Merkley, revealing pictures of camo-uniformed representatives along with what appeared to be members of a civilian militia in comparable clothes.

“Crime in Portland and across Oregon was down before Donald Trump sent in his secret police,” declaredSen Ronald Wyden.

“Sorry,” Ingraham later on rejoined. “But normal residents do not object after dark, shooting off mortar-style fireworks at police … [they] do not connect ropes to fences or statues or avoid till 3 a.m. attempting to set fire to a federal structure. They do not do that …

“Now, again, imagine conservatives upset by the injustice of abortion or upset by the school closures or anything for that matter. Imagine if they did anything close to this.”