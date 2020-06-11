Laura Ingraham accuses far left of waging ‘relentless propaganda war’ on American values, history

“Even liberals aren’t immune: Who can forget when comedian Kevin Hart lost his Oscars gig a few years back or how colleges have routinely reacted to conservative speakers on campus?”

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY ASKS EMMANUEL ACHO HOW HE CAN OVERCOME HIS ‘WHITE ALLERGIES’

In Ingraham’s telling, refugees from those fields found professional homes in operation or regulations. Some of them even joined Republican administrations, describing themselves as “fiscally conservative but socially liberal” to save face socially.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Ingraham warned her audience,”as we’ve been reminded over these last 14 days roughly, the culture is where the battle will be won or lost.

“When you see 20-somethings carrying signs that spell America with the KKK, yelling in the faces of police officers or National Guardsmen, remember they learn this behavior from either their radical parents for their Progressive teachers, or maybe activist celebrities.

“What we are witnessing is a relentless propaganda war against the old teachings about America,” she said. “It’s an effort to smear our history and our patriotic spirit.”