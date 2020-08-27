Laura forecast: Louisiana, Arkansas, and Kentucky next in tropical storm’s path

Damaging winds and flash flooding are likely even as the storm further weakens

Laura was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm midday Thursday, centered about 50 miles east-southeast of Shreveport, La. Briskly headed north at 16 mph, Laura’s peak winds were 70 mph. On Thursday morning, Alexandria International Airport recorded a wind gust of 86 mph.

Forecast for northern Louisiana, eastern Texas, western Mississippi and Arkansas

As the storm sweeps inland, it will continue to unleash gusts up to 70 mph in northern Louisiana and adjacent areas of East Texas. These winds are likely to topple trees and knock out power. More than half a million customers were without power in Louisiana and Texas on Thursday morning.

Torrential rain was falling north of the area between Shreveport and Monroe, La. Radar indicated up to half a foot of rain had fallen just south of this zone, with the most intense rain swelling northward into Arkansas.

The rain should exit northern Louisiana by Thursday evening and should exit Arkansas, from south to north, during the first half of Friday.

Up to 4 to 8 inches of rain could fall, with locally higher amounts. “This rainfall will continue to cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams and creeks to overflow their banks, and minor to moderate freshwater river flooding,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.