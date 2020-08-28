Laura: As tropical depression treks through Mid-South 8 million Americans are under a Flash Flood Watch

Early Friday early morning, Laura crossed Arkansas and travelled towards southeastern Missouri as a tropical depression with winds of 35mph. In preparation for the storm, Arkansas predeployed search and rescue groups together with National Guard members to help.
Throughout the day, the storm will head throughout Kentucky and continue eastward till it avoids the coast through New Jersey and Delaware by Saturday night.
Laura’s anticipated to dispose as much as 6 inches of rain over main and northern Arkansas Friday, while parts of southern Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri might see remote rain overalls of as much as 5 inches.
The rain might likely result in flash flooding along streams, roadways and city locations and to moderate river flooding in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, the National Hurricane Center stated.
Parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi are at the greatest danger for twisters Friday, while that danger will move to Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and parts ofPennsylvania Saturday
‘Like a week out of a bad science-fiction book’
Laura made landfall …