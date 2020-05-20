King penguins are the second largest of the penguin species, after the Emperor penguin.

They weigh, on common they, round 15kg (33lb) and are 95cm (3.1ft) tall.

Like many penguins, absolutely grown however unfledged chicks can seem like bigger than the grownup birds.

They have been typically often known as ‘woolly penguins’ by the early explorers and sealers, because the thick brown down of the juveniles seems like wool on sheep.

Some even thought they have been a separate species, an impression strengthened by their advanced breeding season. This means there are virtually at all times chicks round always of the yr.

King penguins have vibrant feathers round their necks and heads. This makes them the brightest of all of the species of penguin.

There is an estimated world inhabitants of between two million and breeding pairs and as much as 3.2 million breeding pairs.

King penguins stay on sub-Antarctic islands dotted across the continent, from about 46° to 55° South, the place they type big colonies on slopes with a close-by seaside for entry to the ocean.

King penguin colonies are occupied all of the yr spherical both by the chicks or the adults.

Non-breeding birds could also be discovered removed from their residence colony, significantly in the area of the Antarctic convergence

Major colonies are discovered on Crozet, Prince Edward Island, Kerguelen Island, Heard Island, South Georgia and Macquarie Island.

There are important dimension variations between the penguins of the totally different populations residing on the totally different islands and there’s proof of genetic isolation, with little or no interbreeding, between colonies.