Lauded looks the part on debut at Haydock | Racing News

A report on Monday’s action at Haydock where Lauded entered the Royal Ascot picture with a taking debut success.

Lauded threw his hat in to the ring for Royal Ascot with a taking debut in the Betway EBF Novice Stakes at Haydock.

With juveniles from powerful yards such as for example Mark Johnston, Saeed bin Suroor, William Haggas and Richard Hannon in opposition, the fact Lauded was only a 7-2 chance suggested a big run was expected.

Tom Dascombe’s charge looked professional through the race and when Richard Kingscote asked him to begin his business the son of Acclamation quickly put matters to bed, beating Bin Suroor’s Fast Start by four and a half lengths.

“He’s been like that at home, very professional,” said Kingscote.

“I was really happy with him, that he quickened up well, raced on his or her own but still carried on straight and put his head down nicely. It was very promising.

“I think Ascot was the goal. From what we’ve seen elsewhere and what he’s just done there, he ought to be going really.”

The winner was introduced into the betting for the Coventry Stakes at 12-1 by Coral.

Kingscote was involved in an awful crash on his way home from Newcastle a week ago, but thankfully no one was injured.

“I’m absolutely fine, I was lucky. There was only me involved, I just hit some water, the car lost it and off I went,” that he said.