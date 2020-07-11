Latinos will keep cooking…without Goya (opinion)

Along with strong café con leche, 1970s salsa records, and a brownish fedora some body gave me for my birthday 15 years ago, I signal my ethnic identity with Caribbean cooking. I had hardly ever really liked how Goya monopolized the shelves of my grocery store, crowding out other brands that I had imagined were just as authentic and perhaps even cheaper. But Goya was there, it absolutely was edible, also it allowed me to continue in the tradition of eating rice and beans, which can be an suffering part of how I seem sensible of the planet.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Unanue doubled down on his comments, claiming requires a boycott are “ suppression of speech ,” while conservative tweeters like Senator Ted Cruz pushed right back against “cancel culture.” Unanue, who comes from a household of immigrants from Spain who have made Puerto Rico and the New York metro area their home, is fanning a controversy that feeds directly into the culture wars that Trump appears to want to encourage. Over the previous couple of months, in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis, it has only seemed to worsen. There have already been recent on-the-ground clashes between mask-wearers and non-mask wearers, statue topplers and “heritage” defenders, black vs blue lives matter slogan wielders, and even the highbrow kerfuffle over a letter in Harper’s magazine about free speech.

The “White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative” executive order that Trump signed on Thursday creates a 20-member commission made to work with various Cabinet members to implement vague initiatives concerning employment, education and small business development. But most Latinos will find this effort inadequate, too late and a lot of like election-year pandering. Present at the gathering were conservative Republicans from South Florida, ex-CNN contributor and Trump surrogate Steve Cortes and recent special-election winner, California Rep. Mike Garcia.

While there exists a little on the web hand-wringing by Goya fans about whether to go through with the boycott, judging by social media marketing, a sizable number plan on ending their attachment to the brand. Some have posted recipes to make adobo and sofrito, and recommended buying old-school bagged, dried beans and soaking them instantly, like my mother still prefers doing. Others have posted suggestions of less-ballyhooed brands like Sun Vista, Pilón and Badia.

But even when the boycott strengthens, it appears unlikely that it will bring change — this is simply not like taking Aunt Jemima or the Land O’ Lakes Native American off packaging, or changing the name of the Cleveland baseball team. Unanue will most likely hold firm to his vow never to apologize, and it’s unclear what even an apology would change.

Goya the brand will need certainly to contend with a substantial drop in sales — at least for the short term — throughout a moment when so many economic indicators are on the downturn. It seems Unanue is willing to ride this out, whatever the cost, for a couple of political beliefs that are largely antithetical to the majority of of his consumer base.

One might think Unanue’s dogged political conviction should be respected, but in this case that he seems to be shooting himself in the foot to defend an ever more unpopular president who is going nowhere fast. Meanwhile, it will not be that difficult for Latinos to find their way to keep cooking up Caribbean and Mexican savory dinner dreams without him.