Latin America’s largest airline, LATAM, files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Reservations, worker pay, trip coupons in addition to guest and also freight procedures will certainly not be impacted, according to the declaration.

“The U.S. Chapter 11 financial reorganization process provides a clear and guided opportunity to work with our creditors and other stakeholders to reduce our debt, address commercial challenges that we, like others in our industry, are facing as a group,” the business stated. “It is very different from the concept of bankruptcy in other countries and is not a liquidation proceeding.”

LATAM’s Chief Executive Officer Roberto Alvo mentioned coronavirus-related traveling constraints as a major vehicle driver for the choice to data for bankruptcy.

“We are looking ahead to a post-Covid future and are focused on transforming our group to adapt to a new and evolving way of flying, with the health and safety of our passengers and employees being paramount,” Alvo stated in an infographic describing the bankruptcy declaring.