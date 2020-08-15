Latin America’s coronavirus cases exceed 6 million By Reuters





By Javier López de Lérida

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Coronavirus cases in Latin America, the area of the world worst-affected by the pandemic, went beyond 6 million on Friday and continued to speed up, according to a Reuters tally, as the majority of its countries start to unwind lockdown procedures.

The area, which has actually reported approximately more than 86,000 day-to-day infections of the brand-new coronavirus in the last 7 days and more than 2,600 COVID-19 deaths, reached 6,000,005 verified cases by Friday night and 237,360 deaths.

That represent simply under one-third of the world’s overall case load and a comparable share of reported deaths from the pandemic.

The Pan American Health Organization, the local arm of the World Health Organization, cautioned this month of a boost in other illness due to the saturation of health services and the suspension of regular vaccination projects as an outcome of the pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund forecasted in June that the local economy would contract 9.4% this year.

The area’s worst-affected nation is Brazil, which has the most cases on the planet after the United States, and 15% of world’s overall.

Peru and Chile likewise have the greatest case loads and variety of deaths on the planet per 100,000 residents, of …