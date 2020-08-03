Latin America see coronavirus records tumble as cases near five million By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: The spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Mexico City



By Adam Jourdan, Daniela Desantis and Oliver Griffin

BUENOS AIRES/ASUNCION/BOGOTA (Reuters) – Argentina broke past 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Colombia set an everyday record as grim turning points fall in Latin America, pressing the world’s worst impacted area towards a combined 5 million cases.

The area, which topped 200,000 deaths on Saturday, has actually had a hard time to stall the spread of the book coronavirus, with infections getting rate in lots of nations even as federal governments aim to alleviate lockdowns and restore financial development.

Latin America, which has some 8% of the world’s population, represent near to 30% of international cases and casualties, with infections still spreading out quick and striking local leaders like Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Bolivia’s JeanineAnez

Colombia in the recently passed 300,000 cases and 10,000 casualties. Argentina, which had early success slowing the spread of the infection, has actually seen a current spike in infections. Five Latin American nations are now in the international top 10 for cases, according to a Reuters tally.

Brazil, the worst hit nation in the area and the second-worst around the world, has more than 2.73 …