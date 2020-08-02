Latin America coronavirus death toll hits 200,000: Live updates | Coronavirus pandemic News

The death toll in Latin America from the book coronavirus has actually exceeded 200,000, a Reuters tally revealed, after Peru reported another 191 deaths from the pandemic early on Sunday.

South Africa has actually exceeded 500,000 verified COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50 percent of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa’s 54 nations. It likewise reported more than 8,000 deaths.

Thousands of demonstrators have actually collected in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to require the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his handling of the coronavirus emergency situation, and the supposed corruption in his federal government.

More than 17.79 million individuals around the globe have actually been identified with the brand-newcoronavirus Almost 10.5 million clients have actually recuperated and more than 684,000 have actually passed away, according to information from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the most recent updates:

Sunday, August 2

07: 20 GMT – Tokyo validates 292 brand-new coronavirus cases on Sunday – NHK

Tokyo verified 292 brand-new coronavirus infections, after cases increased by more than 400 in the previous 2 days, public broadcaster NHK stated.

Governor Koike Yuriko stated on Friday Tokyo might state a state of emergency situation if the coronavirus scenario in the Japanese capital weakens even more, as argument deepened over how to react to tape boosts in brand-new infections.

Passengers using protective face masks go through the automated entryway at a station in Tokyo [Reuters]

07: 00 GMT – Mexico signs up record 9,556 brand-new …