Latest_HP 14″ IPS BrightView WLED-Backlit FHD Display, 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1(Beat i5-7200U), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Wireless+Bluetooth, Webcam, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10, 1-Year McAfee

Microsoft Windows 10 in S Mode, Windows 10 in S mode works exclusively with apps from the Microsoft Store within Windows. All Microsoft Store apps are verified and designed for superior performance and security. An optional one-way switch out of S mode to Windows 10 Home is available.

14.0-inch diagonal FHD, IPS, BrightView, micro-edge, WLED-backlit, 250 nits, 45% NTSC (1920 x 1080), With virtually no bezel encircling the display

10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor at 1.2GHz up to 3.4GHz, Backlit Keyboard

8GB DDR4 2666 SDRAM RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive, A PC comes with a free 1-year subscription of McAfee Security

802.11ac (2×2) Wireless + Bluetooth 5.0, HP TrueVision HD Webcam + Integrated Digital Microphones

