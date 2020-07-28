Latest_Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6″ FHD Display Laptop, 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Fingerprint Reader, Wireless+Bluetooth, HDMI，Window 10

Price: $617.95
(as of Jul 28,2020 14:58:05 UTC – Details)
Processor power: Available with 10th generation Intel Core processors to deliver incredible responsiveness and smooth, seamless multitasking.
10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor (6MB Cache, up to 3.6 GHz)
15.6-inch FHD(1920×1080) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display Narrow Border
8 GB, 1 x 8 GB, DDR4, 2666 MHz, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive, Fingerprint Reader
Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory, Windows 10 Home 64-bit English
1. SD Card Reader | 2. USB 2.0 | 3. Wedge-shaped lock slot | 4. Power | 5. HDMI | 6. RJ45 | 7. USB 3.1 Gen 1 | 8. USB 3.1 Gen 1 | 9. Headphone & Microphone Combo Jack